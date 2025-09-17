Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the free mega health check-up camp organised at Mahatma Mandir as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide "Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar" campaign on Wednesday.

Governor Acharya Devvrat and state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel attended the event virtually from Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

At this mega camp, citizens will receive free examinations and guidance for heart disease, cancer, kidney issues, tuberculosis, dialysis, blood pressure, women's health, eye, ear, nose, and throat-related conditions.

In Gujarat, the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Women and Child Welfare Department will run this nationwide campaign from September 17 to October 2. Under this initiative, the Health Department will provide health services on 14 different subjects for women and children, ranging from sub-centres to medical college hospitals.

Regarding the nationwide campaign starting today, approximately 141,037 camps have been planned in Gujarat, including 100,854 camps by Sub-Health Centres - Ayushman Arogya Mandir, 20,007 by Primary Health Centres, 5,590 by Urban Primary Health Centres, 9,971 by Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir, and 4,615 by Community Health Centres.

During this fortnight, all government health institutions will offer free health-related services, including medical check-ups, screenings, diagnoses, laboratory tests, diagnostic tests, and radiological tests such as X-rays, sonography, MRI, and CT scans, at all medical camps. Additionally, tests prescribed by doctors at the camp during the 15 days will also be conducted free of charge within the specified time frame.

Moreover, mega blood donation drives have been organised at around 600 locations across the state, including Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. During these health services, the Health Minister urged all women in the state and their families to make full use of the camps.

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA) is an initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD), aimed at strengthening healthcare services for women and children across India, with a focus on improving access, quality care, and awareness. Described as a Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyaan, it encourages active participation from private hospitals and healthcare professionals to foster inclusive healthcare delivery. (ANI)

