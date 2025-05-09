Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with other officials (Photo/ANI)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a high-level review of the state's preparedness in border districts on Friday.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with collectors and superintendents of police from affected regions and issued urgent instructions on evacuation, civil defence, healthcare, and communication systems.

The review meeting held at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar included Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi.

Top officials from various departments and defence forces also participated in the session.

During the meeting, he directed all control rooms and emergency operation centres to remain operational round-the-clock.

He stressed the importance of alternative communication tools such as satellite phones and hotlines to maintain coordination during emergencies.

The CM also ordered that evacuation plans in border villages be activated. He instructed district administrations to identify safe shelters and ensure the availability of drinking water, food supplies, fuel, and other essential items.

"The administration must be fully prepared with civil defence measures and healthcare support," the CM said.

He also asked officials to gather an adequate stock of essential commodities and fuels as a precautionary step against any supply chain disruption.

The CM also urged the Health and Transport Departments to deploy medical teams and necessary transport facilities immediately.

He advised district heads to pinpoint sensitive areas, strengthen surveillance, and evaluate warning systems for public safety.

A major focus of the review was public communication.

The CM also suggested to launch a state-wide awareness campaign to prevent panic and misinformation. He directed that updates be taken only from the official social media handles of government departments.

"If any information is received about suspicious activity especially in border villages, the administration must respond immediately with full alertness," CM Bhupendra Patel said.

The Chief Minister praised the vigilance and coordination of the Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, BSF, and other central agencies. He assured that the state government would extend all necessary support to security forces stationed in border areas.

Top bureaucrats including Additional Chief Secretary to the CM M K Das, DGP Vikas Sahay, Additional Chief Secretaries from Revenue and Energy, and Principal Secretaries from Urban Development, Industry, Water Supply, Civil Supplies, Transport, and Disaster Management were present.

Army, Air Force, and BSF representatives also joined the review. (ANI)

