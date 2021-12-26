Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, others visited and reviewed the development of project (Photo/ANI)

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited and reviewed the development of the High-Speed Bullet Train Mumbai-Ahmedabad project in Surat on Sunday afternoon.

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh was also present at the venue.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) MD, Satish Agnihotri who was here as well told ANI today, "We have acquired and started working on approximately 98.5 per cent of the 350 kilometres land stretch in Gujarat."

"We will try to adhere to the time period of 6 years given by the Railways Minister to complete the project in Gujarat," Agnihotri said.

Jardosh tweeted, "Reviewed the ongoing work of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project C-4 section at Vaktana near Surat with Gujarat CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji. The High Speed Bullet Train Project is on track to bring unparalleled economical transformation for our nation."

At present Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is the only sanctioned project of High-Speed Rail (HSR) in the country which is under execution with financial and technical assistance from the Government of Japan.

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been formed to implement the Project, the Ministry of Railways said. (ANI)

