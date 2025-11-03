Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 3 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will visit the villages of Gir Somnath and Junagadh districts on Monday afternoon to review the situation in the areas affected by the recent unseasonal rainfall, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release.

The Chief Minister will visit Kadvasan village in Kodinar taluka of Gir Somnath district and Panidhra village in Malia taluka of Junagadh district to meet farmers affected by the natural calamity and review the situation on the ground.

During the visit to Kadvasan village in Gir Somnath, Ministers Arjun Modhwadia and Dr Pradyuman Vaja will accompany the Chief Minister, while Minister of State Kaushik Vekariya will join him during the visit to Panidhra village in Junagadh district.

CM Bhupendra Patel has stated that the unseasonal rains that occurred over the past few days in various districts of the state have caused extensive damage to standing crops, according to a release from the CMO.

During this unexpected natural calamity, the State Government stands firmly with the farmers with full sensitivity and support.

CM, in a post on his social media account X, said, "Ministers of the state have personally visited various affected areas to understand the condition of the farmers. The administration has very swiftly initiated the process of reviewing and surveying the crop damage. I am in constant coordination with ministers and officials in this regard."

He further stated that, giving top priority to the welfare of farmers, the State Government will soon announce a relief and assistance package to help farmers recover from this loss.

Earlier, CM Patel expressed deep concern over the damage caused to crops by the recent unseasonal rains and changing weather conditions across the state and has directed the government to extend complete support to farmers during this difficult time. (ANI)

