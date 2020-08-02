Ahmedabad, Aug 2 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat spiked by 1,101 to 63,575 on Sunday, state Health department said.

With 22 more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll rose to 2,487, it said.

A total of 805 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 46,587, a release said.

The state is now left with 14,601 active cases while its recovery rate stands at 73.16 per cent, the department said.

With 23,255 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, the state's testing rate reached 357.76 tests per day per million population, it said.

