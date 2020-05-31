India News | Gujarat COVID-19 Cases Rise by 438 to 16,794; 31 More Die

Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 438 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths, taking the total case tally to 16,794 and the number of fatalities to 1,038, a Health department official said.

A total of 689 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered patients to 9,919, the official said.

The number of the active cases in the state now stands at 5,837 of which 61 patients are on ventilators.

