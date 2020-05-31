Lioness Sakshi Gives Birth to 3 Cubs in Haryana's Pipli Zoo, One Dies

Lioness (Photo Credits: Wikipedia) Representational Image

Kurukshetra, May 31: A lioness gave birth to three cubs at Pipli Zoo here, but one of them died later, zoo officials said on Sunday. The lioness named Sakshi had given birth to three male cubs on May 17 but one of these cubs died within 48 hours due to weakness, they said.

Sakshi has been feeding the other two cubs, they added. Officials said they are monitoring health and other activities of Sakshi and her two cubs through the CCTV cameras, installed in the zoo. Rajkot Horror: Found Playing With Cubs, 5-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Lioness.

A team of veterinary doctors is also taking care of the cubs and the lioness.

The cubs have been separated from their father Geet. The pair of Gir lions -- Sakshi, 8, and Geet, 10, -- were brought to the Pipli zoo from Junagadh in December 2015. The Pipli zoo has been closed to the public since March due to the coronavirus-led lockdown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)