Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and All India Congress Committee (AICC) session have convened in Ahmedabad, marking a crucial gathering for the party's leadership.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent Congress leaders are participating in the meeting.

The meeting, set against the scenic backdrop of the Sabarmati Riverfront, will also be attended by other top Congress leaders, including Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The CWC session is expected to address key political developments, strategise for upcoming elections, and discuss party strengthening initiatives.

With Gujarat being the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, the meeting holds symbolic significance, as the Congress seeks to rejuvenate its presence in the state and across the nation.

This meeting comes at a critical time for the party, as it prepares for future electoral challenges and aims to consolidate its position in the national political landscape.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the meeting, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "Congress will announce its return from the state of Mahatma Gandhi."

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi also spoke to the media about the meeting and said, "I am happy that I have come to Gujarat's Ahmedabad. We've to revive Congress with new energy, new momentum and new direction. This is the aim of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and we are moving towards it..."

Congress leader Meira Kumar, while speaking to reporters, said, "This is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. Congress party's session is going to be held here. Gujarat has given strength to the Congress and now again, the people of Gujarat will give strength to the Congress."

Earlier on April 5, AICC formed a drafting committee for the meeting. The committee consists of big names, such as Sachin Pilot, Bhupesh Baghel, and 13 others. Randeep Surjewala has been named the Convenor of the drafting committee.

On April 4, Congress MP and party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh traced the Indian National Congress's long-standing connection with Gujarat and announced that the next meeting is scheduled for April 8-9 in Ahmedabad under the presidency of party leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The Indian National Congress was established on December 28, 1885. It first met in Gujarat at Ahmedabad during December 23-26, 1902, under the presidentship of Surendra Nath Bannerjee. The second time the INC met in Gujarat was at Surat during December 26-27, 1907, under the presidentship of Rash Behary Ghose. The third time the INC met in Gujarat was again in Ahmedabad during December 27-28, 1921, under the presidentship of Hakim Ajmal Khan," Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

"The INC met in Gujarat for a fourth time at Haripura during February 19-21, 1938, under the presidentship of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The INC met in Gujarat for the fifth time at Bhavnagar during Jan 6-7, 1961, under the presidentship of Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy," he added.

Earlier, Congress MP and CWC member Shashi Tharoor said CWC and AICC sessions would provide an opportunity for the party to discuss the future direction of the country.

Reflecting on the significance of these meetings, Tharoor noted, "This is a very important conference for us. Mahatma Gandhi ji became the President of Congress 100 years ago, and that was a historic event. Another thing is, we all know that this year marks the 150th birthday of Sardar Patel, so it's also a very significant event in the history of Congress and the country. (ANI)

