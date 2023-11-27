Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): The death toll in Gujarat due to unseasonal rainfall that hit several parts of the state over the weekend increased to 27 on Monday, claiming the lives of 79 animals, an official statement from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

According to SEOC, two people lost their lives due to a house collapse in the Dahod district, while one more person died due to the falling of trees in the Mehsana district of Gujarat.

Earlier, one person died in each of the districts of Ahmedabad, Amreli, Anand, Kheda, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Panchmahal, Patan, Botad, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Surat and Surendranagar. In the Tapi district, two people lost their lives due to a lightning strike.

Three people each were killed due to lightning strikes in the districts of Banaskantha and Bharuch and four people died in Dahod district, the official said.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the loss of lives in Gujarat.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of many people due to bad weather and lightning in various cities in Gujarat. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy for their irreparable loss. The local administration is engaged in relief work, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," read a post by Amit Shah on the microblogging site X.

Gujarat has been witnessing unseasonal rainfall in many parts of the state since Sunday morning. Hailstones also fell in many places, accompanied by sporadic downpours.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Gandhinagar and Gir Somnath experienced 38 mm of rainfall from 6 am to 8 am on Sunday morning; Junagadh witnessed 35 mm of rainfall; Amreli witnessed 13 mm of rainfall; and Rajkot (6mm) on Sunday morning.

The weather department had predicted rain three days in advance. Rain started with strong winds in many areas of South Gujarat, Saurashtra and North Gujarat. (ANI)

