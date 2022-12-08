New Delhi, December 8: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that good governance and development are the two major aspects due to which people have voted BJP to power in Gujarat and this is also true across the country.

Speaking to reporters over BJP's decisive lead in the Gujarat assembly election results, Meghwal said, "There are two main reasons for BJPs victory, one is good governance and the other is development. People like that the party when comes to power gives good governance and provides development work. With this, there is peace and security in the state." Gujarat Election Result 2022 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, Congress And AAP in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

When asked about anti-incumbency in Gujarat, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture said, "When people see their lives getting better and there is good governance and development then they go with us. People see law and order situation better with us." Gujarat is making history and in Himachal also one party coming and another going that tradition is going to break, he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party is currently leading on 152 seats in the latest trends as the counting of votes is progressing, thus clearly indicating that the party is simultaneously breaking its own record of 127 seats and also shattering the highest previous electoral record of 147 achieved by the Madhav Singh Solanki Congress government in 1985. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: AAP Leads on 6 Seats, Sanjay Singh Says 'Have Penetrated PM Narendra Modi’s Bastion'.

The BJP is leading on 152 seats, according to the latest trends on all the 182 seats by the Election Commission till 11 am. The BJP, if manages to win 152 seats in the state, will not only thrash its own record of winning the highest ever by the party in the 2002 Assembly elections with 127 seats but also break record of getting the highest number of seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections in 1985 by the Congress' Madhav Singh Solanki government which had won 149 seats.

The exit polls had suggested that the BJP will come to power for the seventh time in the state with a thumping majority.The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections began on Thursday at 8 am. The counting in Gujarat began at 37 centres in 33 districts.

Earlier on December 1 and 5, Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases.The approximate voter turnout in Gujarat by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent. During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. While polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister's post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017. However, AAP may spoil the game for Congress by taking away a significant vote share in their favour.

