Ahmedabad, Jun 22 (PTI) Incentives for projects approved by MeitY, quick disbursal of assistance and reducing import dependency by attracting over Rs 35,000 crore in new investments are among the prominent features of the Gujarat Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025.

The policy, which aims to transform Gujarat into a global hub for electronics manufacturing, was unveiled by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday.

The policy states that projects approved and supported by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will be eligible for 100 per cent Central assistance when established in Gujarat.

Projects approved by the MeitY will receive incentives from both the Centre and the state government through a single approval and incentive assistance will disbursed within 30 days, a government release stated.

"This means MeitY-approved projects set up in the state will receive dual incentive benefits from the Central and Gujarat governments," it said.

Aligned with the Union government's Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), the policy ensures "a 100 per cent top-up on Central support while guaranteeing timely disbursement of assistance.

"Once a project is approved under the ECMS from MeitY, it will automatically become eligible for the same grant-in-aid in Gujarat. The state government will disburse its incentive within 30 days of the Centre releasing the assistance," the release said.

The policy aims to reduce dependence on imports and improve technological resilience by attracting over Rs 35,000 crore in new investments.

It aims to create substantial high-skilled employment opportunities within the state's electronics component manufacturing sector.

The policy hopes to boost investment in key segments, such as multi-layer and HDI printed circuit boards, lithium-ion cells, SMD passive components, display and camera modules, electronic parts, and the additional machinery for their production.

"The policy's core focus is to bridge the talent gap, promote innovation, and offer support for research and development initiatives, with the recognised Gujarat-based institutions being eligible for assistance of up to Rs 12.5 crore to establish centres of excellence, finishing schools, or applied research laboratories," the release stated.

The policy aims to establish Gujarat as a prominent player in global electronics supply chains by promoting the manufacturing of local electronic components and sub-assembly production, reducing import dependency, and boosting exports, which will drive product value growth in global electronics value chains (GVCs).

The Government of India (GoI) guidelines mandate the submission of applications to avail of the benefits of this policy by July 31, 2025.

All MeitY-approved projects operating in Gujarat will automatically become eligible for availing of the policy benefits along with developing or proposed projects for incentives.

The government said only the units other than those receiving assistance under Gujarat Electronics Policy 2022-28 will be eligible for benefits under this policy, and those availing benefits under this policy will not qualify under the Gujarat Electronics Policy.

