Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): A fire broke out at the municipal corporation's dumping site in Devbhoomi Dwarka early Monday morning.

Firefighters have arrived and are working to control the fire. Further details are awaited.

In another incident, a fire erupted at a furniture warehouse in Katni, Madhya Pradesh.

According to SDM Pramod Chaturvedi, the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and goods worth more than Rs 4 lakh have been destroyed.

"It was a furniture warehouse that caught fire, though the exact reason for the fire is unknown... The owner has said that goods worth more than Rs 4 lakh were destroyed... We are constantly trying to control the fire..." Chaturvedi said. (ANI)

