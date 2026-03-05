Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan arrived with wife Jaya Bachchan at the wedding of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on Thursday, as prominent personalities from Bollywood, cricket and politics gathered for the high-profile ceremony.

The couple's arrival drew significant attention at the venue, though Amitabh and Jaya chose not to pose for photographers stationed outside.

They were later seen interacting with guests inside the wedding venue. Both actors coordinated their outfits in ivory tones, with Jaya Bachchan wearing a traditional saree and Amitabh Bachchan opting for a white kurta-pyjama paired with a shawl.

The wedding marks a major family celebration for legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar, whose son Arjun tied the knot with Chandhok, a businesswoman and the granddaughter of noted industrialist Ravi Ghai. The couple had announced their engagement in August last year.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also among the prominent attendees. The duo posed for photographers outside the venue, with Aishwarya wearing a light blue Anarkali featuring silver detailing and Abhishek opting for a black kurta paired with white trousers.

Several film industry personalities were spotted arriving earlier in the day. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra attended the ceremony with his family, while filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was also seen entering the venue. Musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan were present as well.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar made a solo appearance and briefly stopped to pose for photographers before heading inside.

The wedding follows a pre-wedding ceremony held on March 3 that saw several cricketing figures, including Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and Ravi Shastri.

Ahead of the celebrations, Sachin Tendulkar also extended invitations to key political leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi.

The cricketer and his wife had earlier met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in Mumbai to invite him to the wedding ceremony. (ANI)

