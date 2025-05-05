Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a paper godown on the Halvad-Malviya highway in Gujarat's Morbi.

As per fire officials, dousing operations are underway.

