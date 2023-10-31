Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): A fire broke out in a tyre godown on the Rajkot-Morbi Highway near Rajkot city, late Monday evening, officials said.

Fire brigade staff on the spot.

The official further informed that there were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties in the blaze.

Upon receiving the word, fire tenders were deployed to the scene and started operations to douse the blaze.

A video showing billows of smoke coming out of the building went viral on social media.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

