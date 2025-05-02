Fire breaks out in a chemical factory located in Vatva GIDC (Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a chemical factory located in the Vatva GIDC industrial area of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

According to initial reports, fire and emergency services rushed to the site soon after the incident was reported.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Hailstorm in Shimla, Surrounding Areas, Rain at Several Places; Check Details Here.

Plumes of thick smoke were seen rising from the facility, and authorities cordoned off the surrounding area as a precautionary measure. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Also Read | Who Is 'Daku Dulhan'? All About the Multi-State Marriage Fraud Led by 21-Year-Old Gulshana Riaz Khan.

Operation is underway to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)