Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 6 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Australian Minister for Education Jason Clare held the 1st Australia-India Education and Skills Council (AIESC) meeting in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that the Australian university is opening its campus in India to ensure that our talented youth get an affordable and quality education.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Student Slap Case: Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Government To Facilitate Admission of Affected Child.

"Foreign universities are opening overseas campuses in India for the first time. More than 1.5 lakh Indian students are studying in Australia. The Australian university is opening its campus in India to ensure that our talented youth get affordable and quality education. In this regard, Gujarat is taking the lead," he told ANI.

The AIESC, formerly the Australian India Education Council (AIEC), is a bi-national body established in 2011 to guide the strategic direction of the education, training, and research partnerships between the two countries.

Also Read | Cat Raped in Uttarakhand: Man Rapes Pet Cat of Landlord in Dehradun, Animal’s Private Parts Swell Due to Sexual Assault.

The scope of this forum was enhanced in alignment with the national priorities of both countries to bring focus on promoting internationalisation, two-way mobility, and collaboration in the domains of education as well as the skill ecosystem, the Ministry of Education stated in a press release.

This is the first time that education and skilling are being brought under the same institutional forum, according to the release.

The visit is expected to foster collaboration, participation, and synergy in critical areas of mutual interest in education and the skill domain, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)