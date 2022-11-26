Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday during his public rally in Ahmedabad said that after 2002, Gujarat had been a safe place as not a single day of curfew has been imposed and that Congress, incites communal riots, has no right to talk about peace.

Amit Shah while campaigning for BJP candidate from Naroda said, "Congress is talking about peace, does it suit them? For years they ruled here in Gujarat and entire Gujarat was under communal riots. BJP after coming to power in the state gave such governance that communal riots have completely stopped. In 2002, they tried to incite it again, but BJP took such action that till 2022 no communal riots have taken place in the state and not a single day of curfew has been imposed."

"Congress ruled Gujarat for several years, and it is them who incited communal riots in the state," Shah added.

Further targeting Congress, Shah said, "They have put up hoardings stating 'Kaam Bolta Hai' (Our work speaks for itself) but Congress is not in the state for three decades (from 1990 to 2022), Congress has not won a single election, so how did they work here?"

Their hoardings say "Opened up schools, provided electricity in every village for 24 hours, provided drinking water, developed agriculture sector, brought industrial finance and established peace in Gujarat." "Arrey Bhai, all these works have been done, but instead of the 'Panja' (election symbol of Congress), there should be lotus (election symbol of BJP)," Shah added.

Union Home Minister further stated that BJP, after Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister, the state has continuously developed, And due to this road infrastructure has been developed across the state, and in all the villages there are 24 hours of electricity now.

Amit Shah was in Naroda campaigning for the BJP candidate from Naroda, where he exuded confidence in BJP winning a thumping majority in the assembly elections.

Earlier during the day, Union Home Minister addressed public rallies at Mahudha in Kheda district, Jhalod in Dahod district, Vagra in Bharuch district. He also held a roadshow in Nandod taluka of the Narmada district.

Gujarat goes for polling on December 1 and 5, and the results will be out on December 8, which coincides with the result date of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

