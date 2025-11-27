Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during a review meeting with senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), issuing a strong push for high-quality construction, timely execution, and citizen-centric planning across all national highway projects in the state.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Gadkari delivered a clear and uncompromising message to NHAI officials and contractors: quality lapses in highway construction and resurfacing would not be tolerated under any circumstances, according to a release from the Gujarat CMO.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Creates History As Sensex Smashes 86,000 for 1st Time, Nifty Hits New Record.

Stressing that public convenience and safety must remain the foremost priority, he said the Centre expected strict adherence to standards and would not hesitate to take tough action against negligence or delays. Contractors were also instructed to complete all ongoing works within stipulated timelines and to ensure that road users do not face avoidable inconvenience.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel drew attention to Gujarat's heavy vehicular load, noting that national highways in the state carry more than 35% of the overall traffic. Given this significant pressure, he emphasised the need for continuous repair and improvement of road quality, and, where necessary, the expansion of existing corridors.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Slams MahaYuti Partners for 'Money-Centric' Campaigning in Maharashtra Local Body Elections.

Patel pressed for the speedy completion of major works currently underway on three key routes, Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur, and Ahmedabad-Udaipur, stating that these corridors are crucial for trade, connectivity, and regional development.

Responding to the state government's representation, Gadkari assured that the Central Government would provide approval for projects worth ₹20,000 crores under NHAI and related sectors in Gujarat. The substantial financial support is expected to accelerate pending works, enable upgrades on critical stretches, and strengthen the state's overall highway network.

Both leaders reiterated that robust infrastructure is central to Gujarat's economic growth momentum. With multiple industrial corridors, logistics hubs, and ports dependent on reliable road connectivity, the state's highway network is pivotal in facilitating the seamless movement of goods and people. The meeting concluded with a joint directive to all senior officials and contractors to treat road quality, safety, and connectivity as top priorities and to execute all projects with heightened seriousness and accountability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)