Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Gandhinagar District Administration, in collaboration with the District Police, launched a large-scale demolition drive early this morning to clear illegal encroachments across multiple areas, including GEB, Pethapur, Charedi, and along the banks of the Sabarmati River.

The operation targets over 700 unauthorised structures built on government land spanning one lakh square meters.

On the encroachment drive, Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamshetty stated, "The administration and police have initiated a drive to remove encroachments covering one lakh square meters. So far, 100 illegal structures have been demolished, with a total of 600 encroachments slated for removal in the coming days."

He noted that the market value of the reclaimed land is approximately Rs 1000 crore. The operation involves over 700 police personnel, 20 administrative teams, and 20 JCBs to execute the demolitions efficiently.

"The market value of this one lakh square meters area is around Rs 1000 crores. More than 700 police officials, 20 teams of administration and 20 JCBs have been deployed...," he said.

Earlier in May, a massive encroachment drive was conducted in Ahmedabad, the second phase, which demolished illegal encroachments from an area of more than 2.5 lakh square meters.

Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), Sharad Singhal, said that in the first phase, about 1.5 lakh square kilometres of illegal encroachment was cleared.

"In the first phase, about 1.5 lakh square kilometres of area was cleared (illegal encroachment) by the corporation, and we had made proper arrangements to ensure law and order. The second phase has started from today, and an adequate police force has been deployed. Senior officers are present on the spot, and the public is also cooperating with us..." Singhal told ANI on May 20.

On May 19, the Rajkot Police demolished 60 illegal constructions belonging to habitual offenders linked to 38 individuals, with multiple offences, including murder, attempted murder, and loot.

The action was taken following directions from the Gujarat Home Minister and DGP to identify and take action against such offenders.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated earlier that, "The state government and police are committed to taking strict action against individuals who occupy government land and engage in criminal activities." (ANI)

