India News | Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh Lead India's Food Safety Index

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Gujarat has topped among larger States in terms of food safety index, while Chandigarh tops among UTs. Goa leads smaller States so far as food safety is concerned, as per the details shared by FSSAI on Sunday.

Gujarat is followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which today released the results of the second 'State Food Safety Index' to celebrate the World Food Safety Day during a webinar.

Among smaller States, Goa is followed by Manipur and Meghalaya. Among UTs, Chandigarh, Delhi and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have secured top ranks.

Participating in the webinar -- Food Safety is everyone's business -- on the occasion, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said: "Food safety is a shared responsibility. The call to action for safe food on this day is: Ensure it's safe, Grow it safe, Keep it safe, Eat it safe and Team up for safety."

FSSAI also released an e-handbook on 'Eat Right during COVID-19' for the citizens. It highlights safe food practices to be followed diligently and tips on health and nutrition.

An updated guidance note 'Food Hygiene and Safety Guidelines for Food Businesses during Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic' was also released on the occasion.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said: "Children are powerful agents of change. Teaching children and youth the importance of food safety will not only ensure good health for the future generations but will also transform our habits."

"As we are lifting the lockdown, we need to ensure adequate precautions are taken in restaurants and the food service and delivery establishments. We must emphasise food safety through social media and other communication platforms," said Preeti Sudan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

