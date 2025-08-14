Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 14 (ANI): Governor Acharya Devvrat chaired the At Home program on the eve of the state-level celebrations of the 79th Independence Day in Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, stated a release.

The event, organised at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Porbandar, was graced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, and other dignitaries.

While extending greetings for the 79th Independence Day, the Governor said that this occasion was a moment to honour Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and other patriots.

He emphasised that by emulating Gandhiji's efforts to preserve the nation's rich national and spiritual heritage during the freedom movement, the present generation can help India achieve holistic development--something for which every citizen must contribute in this journey of progress.

Speaking about the importance of deeds in life, the Governor stated that a person's greatest wealth is their actions, and that no virtue surpasses working for the welfare of others with duty, honesty, and dedication.

Under the guidance of Gujarat's proud son and our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India is advancing towards multidimensional growth and a distinct global identity, with progress driven by industry, modern farming, sports, and infrastructure. Gujarat, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has emerged as the nation's growth engine.

The Governor further stated that truth, non-violence, non-possession, non-stealing, and celibacy embody the essence of righteousness, which endures over time. He added that living by the truth fosters a happy and harmonious life.

Following the program, the Governor and Chief Minister exchanged Independence Day greetings. The Governor also visited the Natural Farming Haat and lauded farmers for adopting and promoting natural farming.

On this occasion, the police band performed the national anthem along with patriotic songs, showcasing national pride.

The tradition of hosting the At Home program in various Gujarat districts each year--initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat--has set an example for other states.

The event was attended by Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Water Supply Kunvarji Bavaliya, Pujya Bhaishri Rameshbhai Oza, District Panchayat President Parbat Parmar, Rajya Sabha MP Rambhai Mokariya, MLA Arjun Modhwadia, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary Sunaina Tomar, Additional Chief Secretary MK Das, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Former Minister Babubhai Bokhiria, District Collector S.D. Dhanani, District Development Officer, BB Chaudhary, District Superintendent of Police, Bhagirathsinh Jadeja, along with prominent personalities and distinguished citizens. (ANI)

