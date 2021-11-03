Ahmedabad, Nov 3 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday announced that 181 eligible prisoners lodged in jails across the state will be granted 15-day parole for Diwali.

Also Read | WhatsApp Introduces Special Diwali Stickers Pack, Here's How To Download & Send.

As per an official release, the parole, which starts from Wednesday, has been granted to eligible women prisoners and male inmates who are above 60 years of age.

Also Read | WHO Panel Recommends Emergency Use Listing Status for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Vaccine 'COVAXIN'.

The relief was not be applicable to convicts or undertrials booked in serious cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), Terrorism and Destructive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), it was stated.

Apart from this, foreign nationals, NRI prisoners and accused who had filed an appeal in the High Court will not be considered for the 15-day parole, the release said.

Following the state government's announcement, 61 women prisoners and 120 male inmates will be able to celebrate Diwali with their families, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)