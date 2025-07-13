Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed the Roads and Buildings Department to prioritise the repair of damaged roads in response to the substantial rainfall experienced during the monsoon season.

According to the release, this initiative aims to mitigate any inconvenience faced by citizens due to the deterioration of road infrastructure across various regions of the state.

Under this initiative, 51 per cent of minor patchwork and 40 per cent of major patchwork on damaged roads have been completed. Additionally, over 62 per cent of the minor pothole-filling works have also been accomplished, as stated in the release.

Gujarat has an extensive road network exceeding 1.19 lakh kilometres, comprising state, panchayat, national highways, and capital project roads.

Following the heavy rains, out of 1,893 km identified for minor patchwork, work on 957 km (i.e., 51%) has been completed. Similarly, of the 1,074 km requiring major patchwork, work on 425 km has been completed. The remaining repair works are progressing on a priority basis.

So far, out of a total of 14,169 identified minor potholes on damaged roads, work on filling 8,841 potholes (over 62%) has been completed. This includes 243 potholes filled with concrete, 138 with paver blocks, 5,480 with metal, and 2,840 with asphalt. To prevent inconvenience in the coming days, the Roads and Buildings Department continues to take necessary precautionary measures and is accelerating repair works wherever required.

In addition, due to heavy rainfall, diversions have been implemented on a total of 183 roads across the state. Of these, quality control inspections have been conducted on 154 roads. With structural work completed on 12 roads under diversion, along with 3 alternative roads, traffic has now been restored.

Furthermore, 98 diversions are reported to be in good condition, while 41 diversions are currently under repair, as per the Roads and Buildings Department's records. (ANI)

