Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): National Unity Day will be celebrated to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Ektanagar in Gujarat today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in collaboration with the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat.

Along with this, Bharat Parv 2025 will be organised at Ekta Nagar from November 1st to 15th, 2025, on the premises of the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. During Bharat Parv, various cultural and patriotic programmes will be organised to showcase India's rich heritage and its spirit of Unity in Diversity, reflecting the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', a release said.

Also Read | Starlink Hiring in India: Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Company Posts Openings for Several Positions, Moving Forward With Wider Rollout in Country.

"It is noteworthy that for the first time, Bharat Parv is being held outside Delhi, organised at Ekta Nagar under the leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. In collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and the Department of Tourism, Youth Services and Cultural Activities, Government of Gujarat, Bharat Parv 2025 will be celebrated on a grand scale at Ekta Nagar to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary and to celebrate the unifying spirit of the nation."

Bharat Parv is an annual event that showcases India's cultural richness, traditional cuisines, and artistic talent, while promoting the spirit of national unity and pride. This year, coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the event will be held at the Statue of Unity, serving as a grand celebration of India's unity, diversity, and strength. Public representatives from various state and central governments, along with eminent artists, artisans, and special guests, will join the 15-day celebration.

Also Read | Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Leaders Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister (See Pics and Videos).

Cultural performances by two states (in a pair) every evening at Dam View Point 1, Valley of Flowers, showcasing their unique traditions and art forms. A special presentation will be held on 15 November to celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti.

According to the press release, 45 food stalls and a live studio kitchen serving cuisines from various states and union territories, near the Jungle Safari at the Statue of Unity. 55 handicraft stalls displaying traditional and contemporary crafts from across India, near the Jungle Safari at the Statue of Unity.

State pavilions highlighting major tourist destinations and cultural specialities, near the Jungle Safari at the Statue of Unity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)