Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday and the 61st foundation day of the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited "Mega Blood Donation Camp" themed "Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0" at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On this occasion, Governor Acharya Devvrat extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra. He lauded Narendra Modi's lifelong dedication to national service and development, noting that he has brought pride to India and Gujarat on the global stage. Under his visionary leadership, India is advancing rapidly. The blood donation camp organised at Narendra Modi Stadium by the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad on his 75th birthday is highly commendable.

He further added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, India is advancing steadily through a range of initiatives. The wisdom and experience he has accumulated over 75 years continue to inspire citizens nationwide, driving numerous humanitarian and welfare efforts under his guidance.

Speaking about the blood donation camp, the Governor said that, under the inspiration of Acharya Mahashraman and the leadership of the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, such blood donation camps are being organised in 75 countries worldwide, which is a matter of great pride. He added that blood donation is the greatest gift of life. Moreover, it fosters brotherhood and also reflects unity among all.

On this occasion, the Governor congratulated all members of the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, as well as individuals from various communities who have joined the campaign and are actively participating in blood donation.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday is being celebrated nationwide as Sewa Diwas (Day of Service). He added that the Mega Blood Donation Camp, organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, aimed at spreading the Prime Minister's spirit of service and dedication among citizens, is a matter of pride for all of us.

He further added that on Prime Minister's birthday, celebrations were uniquely organised across the state. Under the "Namo Ke Naam Raktadan" initiative, employees celebrated the occasion through 378 blood donation camps statewide.

On this occasion, CM further added that just as blood is the life force of the body, the widespread commitment to blood donation reflects the people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and serves as a source of inspiration for a New and Viksit Bharat.

The CM, recalling the words of the Prime Minister, said that while financial donations may receive rewards, those who donate blood are never rewarded, which is why blood donation is regarded as the greatest gift.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to build a Viksit Bharat on sustainable development along with a clean and obesity-free India, CM urged everyone present to join the "Fit India" movement through yoga, pranayama, and exercise, and to become life-givers by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and donating blood.

On this occasion, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also visited the Mega Blood Donation Camp.

The event was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, President of the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad Ramesh Daga, Vice President Pawan Mandot, Ahmedabad President of the Terapanth Yuvak Parishad Pradeep Bagrecha, Secretary Sagar Salecha, along with the workers of the organisation and leaders from various communities (ANI)

