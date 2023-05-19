Kevadia (Guj), May 19 (PTI) Gujarat is a leader in most aspects of development and not a single person should be deprived of benefits when there is no dearth of resources, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Friday at the start of a 3-day 'chintan shibir' for state government officials.

Sardar Patel united India after Independence, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking all efforts to create a system of mutual exchange of best policies and practices among states, he said while addressing the 10th 'chintan shibir', which has been organised here near the Statue of Unity after a gap of five years.

The first 'chintan shibir' was held in 2003 when Modi was chief minister of the state.

The word "development" had no place in politics before Modi came to power but under the PM's leadership, the politics of development has led to comparison and healthy competition between different states, the Gujarat CM said.

"Gujarat is the leader in most aspects of development and has taken the lead in every field. We have to see to it that not a single person is deprived of the benefits when we have no dearth of resources," he said.

"Sardar Patel united India after Independence, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the best to make it better. He has created a system to provide mutual exchange of good things among the states of the country to realise the concept of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," Patel asserted.

Cultural affairs and trade relations between Gujarat and other states have flourished because of initiatives like Saurashtra Tamil Sangam and Madhavpur Mela, involving Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, he said.

'Chintan shibirs' organised with the motto of 'Mein Nahi Hum' ("we and not me") have become an effective mean of bringing about major changes in governance, he said, adding when the direction of the brainstorming is one in such camps, the spirt of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' will definitely be realised.

Patel emphasised the need for free expression of thought during such discussions in order to properly implement plans and development works at the ground level.

