Ahmedabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Gujarat reported 191 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 12,73,313 and the toll to 11,027, the state health department said on Saturday.

These cases were added in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat is now left with 1,238 active cases after 162 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,61,048, the health department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,73,313 new cases 191, deaths 11,027, discharged 12,61,048, active cases 1,238, and people tested so far - figures not released.

