Ahmedabad, Oct 9 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 12,75,498, an official from the state health department said.

With the addition of 78 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries rose to 12,63,746, while the toll remained unchanged at 11,036, the official said.

The state is now left with 716 active cases, with two patients in a critical condition, he said.

Of the latest cases, Surat reported 29, followed by Ahmedabad with 21, Vadodara 13 and Rajkot seven cases, among others, the official added.

At least 3,733 people were inoculated against the disease during the day, taking the total number of vaccines administered to 12.71 crore, it was stated.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,75,498, new cases 88, death toll 11,036, discharged 12,63,746, active cases 716, people tested so far - figures not released.

