Ahmedabad, Apr 20 (PTI) Gujarat reported 12,206 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day count so far, while 121 patients succumbed to the infection, the most in a day, the state Health Department said.

This is for the first time that the one-day case tally has crossed the 12,000-mark in Gujarat. The previous highest single-day count was 11,403 COVID-19 cases, recorded on April 19.

The number of cases in Gujarat rose to 4,28,178 with the addition of 12,206 infections, said a release by the department.

As many as 121 patients, also the highest in a day so far, succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 5,615, it said.

The previous highest one-day death count (117) was registered on April 19.

Surat district recorded 25 deaths, followed by 23 in Ahmedabad, 13 in Vadodara, 12 in Rajkot, 6 in Jamnagar and 4 each in Surendranagar and Gandhinagar, the release said.

Deaths from COVID-19 were also reported in 18 other districts of the state.

As many as 4,339 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the tally of discharge cases to 3,46,063, the department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 80.82 per cent.

The number of active cases rose to 76,500, of which 353 patients are on ventilators, while 76,147 are stable, the release said.

Ahmedabad city registered 4,631 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, followed by 1,553 in Surat city, 764 in Rajkot city, 485 in Mehsana, 460 in Vadodara city, 375 in Surat district, 324 in Jamnagar city, 263 Banaskantha, 176 in Kutch and 173 in Gandhinagar city, the department said.

As many as 90.34 lakh people in the state have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 15.56 lakh have received the second dose in Gujarat so far, said the release.

On Tuesday, 67,315 persons received the first dose, while 74,604 eligible beneficiaries got the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, it said.

In the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, a record 302 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said an official release.

Also, 87 patients recovered from the infection during the day, it said.

Out of the total 5,390 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory since the outbreak, four have died, 4,021 have recovered, while 1,365 patients are under treatment, said the release.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,28,178, new cases 12,206, deaths 5,615, discharged 3,46,063, active cases 76,500, people tested so far (figures not released).

