Surat, Oct 12 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and repeatedly raping a minor girl in 2017.

Special POCSO court judge Dilip Mahida sentenced Indrajit Arak (30) to 20 years in jail and also fined him Rs 20,000, failing to pay which will see him in jail for an additional year. The court also ordered payment of Rs 1.5 lakh to the victim as compensation under a state government scheme.

The victim, the daughter of a migrant worker, had gone missing from her house in Sachin GIDC police station limits in April, 2017 while playing with her friends, after which a missing person complaint was lodged.

The probe zeroed in on Arak, who had taken the girl to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab and raped her several times, and he was arrested under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions for rape and kidnapping.

