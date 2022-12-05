Gandhinagar, December 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi cast her vote for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls on Monday. She cast her vote in the Raysan Primary School in Gandhinagar.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi, at her residence in Gandhinagar. In a picture, PM Modi was seen touching the feet of his mother. PM also had his evening tea sitting beside his mother. The last time Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben was on June 18 on her 100th birthday. PM Modi cast his vote at Nishan Public School in Ahmedabad today. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 2 Polling: PM Narendra Modi Casts His Vote in Ahmedabad, Thanks Voters for Celebrating Festival of Democracy With Great Pomp (Watch Video).

PM Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi cast his vote in Ahmedabad on Monday in the second phase of the Assembly elections. Somabhai Modi cast his vote at Nishan Public school, Ranip in Ahmedabad, the same polling booth where PM Modi had voted. Somabhai got emotional as he talked about the Prime Minister who visited him earlier today. Speaking to ANI, the Prime Minister's brother revealed his interaction with him.

Watch PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi casts her vote in Gandhinagar:

"I asked him (PM Modi) that he works a lot for the country, and he should take some rest as well," Somabhai said. He said that the people of the country cannot ignore the kind of work that is being done at the national level since 2014, which he believed would be the basis of voting in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Heeraben Modi Casts her vote for Gujarat Polls phase 2:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi casts her vote for the second phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls in Raysan Primary School, Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/ZfWcBXWCfI — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

"My only message to the voters is that they should use their votes well. They should vote for such a party that would work for the development of the country. The people have seen the kind of work that has been done at the national level since 2014, they cannot ignore it. People will vote based on that," he said. Earlier today, PM Modi cast his vote at Nishan Public school, Ranip in Ahmedabad and thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat for celebrating the festival of democracy with great pomp. PM Narendra Modi Thanks US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Other World Leaders for Supporting India’s G20 Presidency.

"The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank the people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully," PM Modi said. Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates.The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)