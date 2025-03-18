Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], March 18 (ANI) : Prayers are being offered at the Dola Mata Temple in Jhulasan, the native village of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, for her safe return to Earth. Williams, along with other astronauts, has begun her journey back after spending more than nine months on the International Space Station (ISS).

Dinesh Pandya, a priest at the temple, said, "We are all very happy and we have been praying for her (NASA astronaut Sunita Williams) for the last nine months. When she went to space for the first time, she took a picture of Dola Mata with her. Whenever she comes to India, she definitely visits the temple."

Dinesh Rawal, Sunita Williams's cousin brother in Gujarat, expressed his happiness and said that she is the pride of the nation.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to Sunita Williams on March 1 expressing his concern for this 'daughter of India'.

"The heartfelt letter was sent to Sunita through astronaut Mike Massimino, reflecting the pride of 1.4 billion Indians. A few days ago, PM Modi met Massimino at an event and requested that this letter from him and the people of India must reach her. Wishing her strength and a safe return, the PM reaffirmed India's deep bond with its illustrious daughter. Sunita, in turn, touched by the gesture, expressed her gratitude to PM Modi and India," Jitendra Singh said.

PM Modi in his letter mentioned that 1.4 billion Indians have always taken pride in her achievements and he looks forward to her safe return home.

"I convey to you greetings from the people of India. At a programme today, I met the noted astronaut, Mr. Mike Massimino. During the course of our conversation, your name came up and we discussed how proud we are of you and your work. Following this interaction, I could not stop myself from writing to you," PM Modi wrote in his letter to Sunita.

He further said that he inquired about her well-being during his visits to the United States.

"When I met President Trump or President Biden during my visits to the United States, I inquired about your well-being. 1.4 billion Indians have always taken great pride in their achievements. Recent developments have yet again showcased your inspirational fortitude and perseverance," he added.

PM Modi further said, "Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission."

NASA's Boeing Starliner astronauts Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, along with two others, have undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and are scheduled to splash down on Earth Tuesday evening. Williams and Wilmore are accompanying SpaceX Crew 9 astronaut Nick Hague and Russian astronaut Alexander Gorbunov. (ANI)

