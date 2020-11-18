Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Gujarat reported 1,281 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 1,91,642, the state health department said.

Eight more COVID-19 patients died, raising the state- wide fatalities to 3,823, it said.

At the same time, 1,274 patients were discharged from various hospitals, said the department in a release.

With this, the number of recovered cases in Gujarat rose to 1,75,362, with the recovery rate increasing slightly over last day to 91.50 per cent, it said.

The government said it is increasing the number of daily testing for the virus in order to detect new cases and contain its spread after noticing a spike in the last few days.

As many as 54,246 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours at a rate of 834.71 tests per day per million population, the release said.

This took the total number of samples tested so far to 69,78,249.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,91,642, new cases 1,281, deaths 3,823, discharged 1,75,362, active cases 12,457 and people tested so far 69,78,249.

