Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Gujarat registered 1,340 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,92,982 on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,830 as seven more patients succumbed to the infection during the same period, said a release by the Health Department.

Also, 1,113 patients recovered during the day and discharged from hospitals, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,92,982, new cases 1,340, deaths 3,830, discharged 1,76,475, active cases 12,677, people tested so far 70,33,156.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)