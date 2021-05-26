Ahmedabad, May 26 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 3,085 new COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 7,97,997 and the toll to 9,701, an official from the state health department said.

At 10,007, the number of daily recoveries crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since April 30, taking the total number of such cases to 7,32,748, the official said.

The state now has 55,548 active cases, of which 594 patients are on ventilators, he said.

With 526 new infections, Vadodara overtook Ahmedabad district to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Surat followed with 399 cases, Ahmedabad with 378 cases, Junagadh reported 212, Rajkot 183 and Jamnagar 91, the official said.

Apart from this, Surat reported seven fatalities, the highest in the state, followed by Ahmedabad with six, Vadodara with five and Junagadh one, he said.

As per the official data, at least 2,19,813 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, taking the total number of doses administered to 1,60,50,096.

With the addition of 1,12,381 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 were vaccinated during the day, a total of 10,23,252 people in the category have been covered so far, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,97,997, new cases 3,085, death toll 9,701, discharged 7,32,748, active cases 55,548, people tested so far - figures not released.

