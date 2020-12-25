Ahmedabad, Dec 25 (PTI) As many as 910 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 2,40,105, the state health department said on Friday evening.

Six patients with viral infection died during this period, taking the death toll to 4,268, it said in a release.

On the other hand, 1,114 patients recovered during the day.

With 56,970 tests in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 93,30,491.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,40,105, new cases 910, death toll 4,268, discharged 2,25,206, active cases 10,631, people tested so far 93,30,491.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)