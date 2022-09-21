Ahmedabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Gujarat reported 144 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, raising its overall infection tally to 12,73,787, the state health department said.

As 159 patients got discharge during the day, the number of recovered cases rose to 12,61,663, it said.

The fatality count remained unchanged at 11,028 as nobody succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, the department said in its release.

There are 1,096 active cases in Gujarat and the condition of six patients is critical.

A total 1.36 lakh people were given anti-coronavirus vaccine doses on Wednesday, raising the count of jabs so far to 12.60 crore.

District-wise, Surat reported the highest number of 39 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 38 cases, Vadodara 17 and Gandhinagar 11 cases, among others.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,73,787, new cases 144, death toll 11,028, recoveries 12,61,663, active cases 1,096, people tested so far - figures not released.

