Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Gujarat reported 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 taking tally of total cases to 2,01,949, said State Health Department on Wednesday.

According to State Health Department, a total of 1,283 people recovered today and with this total recoveries reached 1,83,756.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Dies at 60: Argentina President Cristina Kirchner, Indian Politicians Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, US Democrat Jessica Ramos & Others Pay Tribute.

However, 14 people succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 3,906 in the state while the active cases stand at 14,287.

Meanwhile, India reported 44,376 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)

Also Read | UP Cabinet Approves Proposal for Implementation of Ganga Expressway Project Worth Rs 6,402 Crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)