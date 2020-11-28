Ahmedabad, Nov 28 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,598 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,06,714, state health department said.

With 15 deaths, the cumulative COVID-19 toll mounted to 3,953, it said.

At the same time, 1,523 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,87,969, the department said in a release.

The state's COVID-19 case recovery rate now stands at 90.93 per cent, it said.

With 69,887 tests conducted in the state for coronavirus during the day, the number of samples tested so far rose to 76,90,779.

