Ahmedabad, Oct 9 (PTI) Gujarat reported 24 new coronavirus cases on Saturday which took the state's caseload to 8,26,123, the health department said.

With one COVID-19 fatality reported in Tapi district, the death toll in the state reached 10,086.

Seventeen patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, increasing the total of recovered cases to 8,15,855. There are 182 active patients.

District-wise, Surat reported the highest eight new cases, Ahmedabad and Valsad five cases each, Bhavnagar and Navsari two cases each and Mehsana and Vadodara one case each.

With 4,09,494 people vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday, the number of vaccine doses administered in the state so far rose to 6,41,68,289.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,644 including four deaths. There are two active cases in the Union Territory now.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 8,26,123, New cases 24, Death toll 10,086, Discharged 8,15,855, Active cases 182, People tested so far - figures not released.

