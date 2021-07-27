Ahmedabad, Jul 27 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 caseload rose to 8,24,774, after 30 people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

Apart from this, 57 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the count of recoveries to 8,14,413, while the toll stood at 10,076, as no casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

The state has not reported a single casualty since July 19, he said, adding that there are currently 285 active cases, and the recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Surat district reported the highest number of 11 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad and Vadodara with four cases each, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Mehsana and Panchmahal two cases each, while Amreli, Anand, and Kutch saw one case each.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new cases and an equal number of recoveries, raising its tally of COVID-19 cases to 10,611, of which 10,564 patients have recovered. The region currently has 43 active cases, it was stated.

As many as 3,69,164 persons were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this, the total number of vaccine doses administered so far rose to 3,21,75,416, the department release said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,774, new cases 30, death toll 10,076, discharged 8,14,413, active cases 285, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)