New Delhi [India], February 10: The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), a Singapore-headquartered platform established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and spanning a network of policy, technology, and finance leaders across more than 130 countries, and the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), India's premier industry platform representing over 65 high-growth startups collectively valued at more than USD 100 billion, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate fintech and digital innovation through coordinated policy engagement, ecosystem development, and cross-border growth programmes.

The partnership was formally unveiled at Black Swan Summit India 2026 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between James Boey, CEO Asia & Europe and Co-CEO, GFTN Forums and Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO, Startup Policy Forum, in the presence of senior ministers, industry leaders, and global ecosystem stakeholders.

The collaboration will focus on strengthening global-India innovation corridors, enabling structured policy dialogue between regulators and industry, and supporting the international expansion of high-growth Indian startups across international markets. It will also facilitate knowledge exchange across priority areas including digital finance infrastructure, responsible AI, digital assets, cross-border payments, and regulatory innovation.

Chaired by Ravi Menon, former Managing Director of MAS, and working with global leaders including Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health, GFTN serves as a global convening and implementation platform connecting regulators, financial institutions, technology companies, investors, and international organisations to build more resilient and inclusive financial systems. Through its forums, advisory initiatives, and ecosystem partnerships, the network advances policy alignment, innovation collaboration, and capacity-building across markets.

Startup Policy Forum has emerged as a leading voice for India's new economy, representing a cross-section of the country's most influential startups including Groww, Zerodha, Razorpay, Meesho, Ather Energy, Pine Labs, CRED, Sarvam and OneCard. SPF works closely with key government institutions such as DPIIT, the MeitY Startup Hub, and the IndiaAI Mission to strengthen policy frameworks and support the growth of India's innovation ecosystem.

"GFTN's mandate is to connect global policy, capital, and innovation ecosystems so that digital finance can scale responsibly and inclusively," said Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO, GFTN. "Our collaboration with Startup Policy Forum will help strengthen India's role in shaping global fintech and digital economy frameworks, while building trusted corridors for investment, talent, and innovation."

"This partnership embeds India's startup ecosystem more deeply into global financial and technology networks," said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO, Startup Policy Forum. "By combining SPF's on-ground policy advocacy with global platforms like GFTN and the partnerships it enables, we can drive regulatory coherence, cross-border growth, and long-term innovation that benefits entrepreneurs and consumers alike."

