Ahmedabad, Jul 10 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 546 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,37,921, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,948, a state health department official said.

The recovery count rose by 463 to touch 12,22,844, leaving the state with an active caseload of 4,129, he added.

Ahmedabad reported 258 new cases, Surat 89, Vadodara 49 and Bhavnagar 31 cases, among other districts, he said.

A government release said the overall number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far stood at 11.18 crore, including 8,876 during the day.

The number of active cases in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), Daman and Diu stood at eight, comprising five in Daman district and three in DNH, local officials said.

This includes two new cases detected in Daman district, they added.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,37,921, new cases 546, death toll 10,948, discharged 12,22,844, active cases 4,129, people tested so far - figures not released.

