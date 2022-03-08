Ahmedabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 55 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,23,360, while one death in Dahod increased the toll to 10,938, a health department official said.

So far, 12,22,706 people have been discharged post recovery, including 151 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 716, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 26 new cases, followed by 10 in Vadodara, five in Gandhinagar, among other districts, the official added.

A government release said 1.15 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 10.36 crore.

The COVID-19 tally and recovery count in adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 11,410 and 11,406.

The Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, has no active case at present, local officials informed.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,360, new cases 55, death toll 10,938, discharged 12,11,706, active cases 716, people tested so far - figures not released.

