Ahmedabad, Jul 5 (PTI) Gujarat reported 572 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which raised the state's tally to 12,34,689, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,948, a health department official said.

The recovery count rose by 489 to touch 12,20,146, leaving the active tally at 3,595 cases, he added.

Ahmedabad reported 257 new cases, Surat 94, Vadodara 42, Rajkot 26 and Bhavnagar 22 cases, among other districts, the official said.

A government release said 11.16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 67,825 on Tuesday.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) district in the adjoining Union Territory of DNH, Daman and Diu has eight active cases after one person was detected with the infection during the day, local officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,34,689, new cases 572, death toll 10,948, discharged 12,20,146, active cases 3,595, people tested so far - figures not released.

