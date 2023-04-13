Ahmedabad, Apr 13 (PTI) The School of Integrated Coastal and Maritime Security Studies of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gujarat on Thursday organised the 'Colombo Security Conclave - Second Maritime Law Workshop', an official said.

The two-day workshop, organised in association with the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), was attended by the senior administrative and armed services personnel from Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Seychelles, along with officials of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, an RRU release said.

"The conference will discuss maritime security threats, including excessive fishing, marine pollution, drug trafficking, human trafficking, marine protected areas and also weaponization of waters," RRU Vice-Chancellor Dr Vimal Patel said.

"The outcomes will be shared with the National Security Council Secretariat. The laws aspect of all the issues will be discussed in detail," he added.

