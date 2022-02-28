Ahmedabad, Feb 28 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 117 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities due to the infection, taking the caseload to 12,22,628 and the death toll to 10,930, the state health department said.

A total of 344 patients were discharged during the day which raised the count of recoveries in the state to 12,09,878, a release said.

Gujarat is now left with 1,820 active cases.

At 61, Ahmedabad district accounted for nearly half of the fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Vadodara which recorded 18 infections, Surat 11 and Rajkot six.

Ahmedabad and Vadodara each reported one death due to COVID-19.

A total of 31,021 patients were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 10.29 crore.

Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one COVID-19 case and no recovery. The total number of cases in the UT rose to 11,409, while the number of recoveries remained unchanged at 11,403, officials said, adding that the UT now has two active cases. So far, four patients have succumbed to COVID-19 infection.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,22,628, new cases 117, death toll 10,930, discharged 12,09,878, active cases 1,820, people tested so far - figures not released.

