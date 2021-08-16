Ahmedabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Gujarat reported 14 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 8,25,196, while this period also saw 13 people getting discharged, which increased the recovery count to 8,14,934, an official said on Monday.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,078 as no death was reported from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 184 active cases, of which seven are on ventilator support, he said.

The recovery rate in the state now stands at 98.76 per cent, the official added.

An official release said 4.06 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including over 4.58 lakh on Monday.

The COVID-19 tally in neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu rose by two in the last 24 hours to touch 10,629, while the recovery count was stable at 10,620, leaving the Union Territory with five patients under treatment.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,196, new cases 14, deaths 10,078 discharged 8,14,934 active cases 184 and people tested so far - figures not released.

