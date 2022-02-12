Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Gujarat reported 1,646 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Saturday, taking its tally to 12,14,016 and toll to 10,795, a state health department official said.

The recovery count touched 11,87,249 after 3,955 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 15,972, of which 103 patients are on ventilator support, he said.

"Ahmedabad led with 560 COVID-19 cases, followed by Vadodara with 371, Surat 116, Rajkot 96, and Mehsana 69, among other districts. Five deaths were reported in Ahmedabad, four in Vadodara, three in Surat, two each in Bharuch and Bhavnagar, and one each in Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Panchmahal and Dahod," he said.

Adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported eight new cases and six recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 11,414 and recovery count to 11,380.

The Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, has an active caseload of 30, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,14,016, new cases 1,646, death toll 10,795, discharged 11,87,249, active cases 15,972, people tested so far - figures not released.

